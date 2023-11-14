Ørsted will use suction bucket foundations for Taiwan wind farms

While monopile foundations are the most commonly used foundation solution for offshore wind turbines, where site conditions do not favor them, suction bucket foundations offer an attractive alternative. Ørsted has opted to use this solution at its 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind projects, located 35 – 60 kilometers from the Changhua coast in Taiwan

Alfa Laval group member Framo has been selected to provide the suction bucket pumping systems for the foundations of the Greater Changhua project.

The Framo suction pump spread systems will be produced at the Framo factory at Flatøy outside Bergen, Norway. Framo, in collaboration with geotechnical expertise from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute, will deploy its offshore personnel to oversee and manage the suction operation at sea. The delivery is scheduled for early 2025.

In 2018, Framo and NGI successfully installed 20 suction bucket jackets at Ørsted’s wind farm Borkum Riffgrund 2.

“We are proud to be chosen as partner in the Greater Changhua projects,” says Hans Petter Arnesen, area manager renewable energy at Framo.

The technology of suction bucket foundation has secured and safely anchored platforms and offshore installations around the world for many years, says Framo, noting that larger wind farms are using the technology on jackets to overcome difficult and variable soil conditions, while gaining faster installation speed and avoidance of pile driving noise.

Compared with installing monopiles, suction bucket technology has a more environmentally friendly footprint, adds Framo. Besides the increased installation speed compared to traditionally piled jackets, the concept provides for easier decommissioning.

“Framo pumping solutions have been critical in marine and offshore operations for more than 50 years. This order further strengthens our position in the fast-growing renewable energy market,” says Arnesen.