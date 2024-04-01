Ørsted submits proposal for new Starboard Wind offshore wind farm Written by Nick Blenkey









Ørsted has submitted a proposal for a new 1,184 MW offshore wind farm, called Starboard Wind, to Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. It would use the New London State Pier for staging and assembly and power more than 600,000 homes in the state.

Ørsted says the Starboard Wind project would deliver offshore wind power to Connecticut at “stable and predictable pricing for decades.”The project would bring nearly $420 million of direct investment and expenditure to Connecticut, driving in-state and regional job creation while bolstering State Pier’s key role in the U.S. offshore wind supply chain.

“Connecticut is a critical hub in the U.S. offshore wind market thanks to its early investments and foresight, and Starboard Wind will further strengthen the state’s leadership in this important new American energy industry,” said Ørsted group EVP and CEO Americas, David Hardy, . “In addition to fostering additional economic development, job creation, and innovative partnerships with local universities and organizations, we want to ‘make it here’ in Connecticut by providing opportunities for local businesses and workers to participate in the emerging domestic offshore wind supply chain. We look forward to working with our local partners to deliver a project that would be strategic for both the state and the New England region.”

Ørsted and Eversource are currently building Revolution Wind, Connecticut’s first offshore wind farm, marshaling the project out of State Pier. Starboard Wind would build on Revolution Wind’s investments and accomplishments and advance the state toward its goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2040.

“New London is the Northeast’s offshore wind hub, and Ørsted is a large part of the reason why,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero. “Ørsted has not only been instrumental in transforming the State Pier into a state-of-the-art offshore wind staging location, but also invested in our workforce and developed partnerships in our communities. I’m proud to be their neighbor.”

While Starboard Wind is still at the proposal stage, onshore construction is underway for the 704 MW Revolution Wind project, with offshore construction to begin in the coming months. Revolution Wind will deliver 304 MW of power to Connecticut and another 400 MW to Rhode Island, powering more than 350,000 New England homes. The project is expected to be in operation in 2025.

As part of Revolution Wind, Ørsted and its partners have already: