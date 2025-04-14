Northern Offshore takes delivery of world’s first biomethanol-fueled CTV

Swedish-based Northern Offshore Group company Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) reports that it has taken delivery of M/V Transporter, the world’s first 100% biomethanol-fueled CTV (crew transfer vessel (CTV).

Designed, developed and delivered by N-O-S, M/V Transporter has been converted from one of the company’s A-class vessels to a T-class 25-meter, high-speed catamaran with an updated and improved hull design, 24 passenger seating, specially designed for fast and reliable transfer of technicians and light cargo.

The initiative is in collaboration with Vestas, which will charter Transporter to explore how the biomethanol-powered vessel can reduce carbon emissions from offshore service operations.

The vessel is powered by biomethanol only, a clean, renewable fuel derived from sustainable biomass. This innovative vessel is a part of N-O-S’s commitment to driving the transition to emission-reducing technologies and advancing the industry’s decarbonisation efforts.

Biomethanol availability is subject to great competition, therefore, the supply has already been secured in advance through another Northern Offshore Group member, Northern Energy & Supply (N-E-S).

“We now operate the world’s first single fuel biomethanol-fueled CTV. We are improving our fleet’s sustainability and setting a new standard for the maritime industry. Biomethanol represents a powerful alternative to conventional fuels, and we are proud to lead the way,” said David Kristensson, group CEO of Northern Offshore Group. “We are grateful to work with Vestas, a long-term customer, as they want to invest in the transition towards a more sustainable future.”

“We are leading the wind industry in testing solutions that move us away from using marine gas oil (MGO). Opportunities exist for operating low-emission vessels. Commitment and alliances are needed to further exploit these opportunities”, says Lisa Ekstrand, head and VP of sustainability at Vestas. “We are proud to be the first company in the wind industry to test the use of a single-fuel bio-methanol-powered CTV in our offshore service operations.