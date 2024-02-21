New methanol dual-fueled WTIV design gains ABS AIP

ABS has issued its approval in principle (AIP) to China’s Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. for its design of a heavy-duty, methanol dual-fueled WTIV (wind turbine installation vessel).

The methanol dual-fueled WTIV is designed to transport and install the largest wind turbines in the world, those capable of producing 16 to 20 megawatts of electricity, and promises to reduce carbon emissions with its dual-fuel methanol propulsion system.

The design also features a 3,500-ton leg encircling crane and a strong, sea-keeping dynamic positioning system (DPS) that aligns with ABS class requirements DPS-2.

“ABS understands and is deeply involved in supporting clients with alternative fuels as part of their decarbonization journey,” said Panos Koutsourakis, ABS vice president of global sustainability. “Methanol has emerged as a favorite among new designs as it represents a ‘here-now’ technology rather than a ‘hoped-for.’ We are proud to support Yantai in their sustainable design for offshore wind projects.”

“The vessel is designed for the European market, with a maximum lifting weight of 3,500 tons and a maximum lifting height of 228 meters above sea level and can carry seven sets of 14 MW or four sets of 20 MW wind turbine components, ” said Fu Qiang, director of CIMC Raffles Strategy R&D Center. “This vessel is equipped with a dual-fuel main engine and hybrid battery system, reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption. Given the complex international market and rising raw material prices, the design offers better economics and stronger competitiveness,

“This is an exciting development for the offshore wind market, which is a key player in the global energy evolution,” said Rob Langford, ABS vice president, global offshore wind at ABS. “Support vessels like WTIVs are in short supply, and newbuilds are being hampered by challenging market dynamics. This design from Yantai promises to meet the need for high-capacity, heavy-duty offshore wind projects.”