Navigare and Norwind exercise Vard 4 19 CSOV option

Fincantieri reports that its Norwegian subsidiary Vard has signed a new contract for the design and construction of a tailor-made Vard 4 19 commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) for Navigare Capital Partners in close collaboration with Norwind Offshore. The agreement exercises the first option t under an agreement signed in March 2024 (see earlier story). In addition to this contract, Vard and Navigare Capitals have also agreed on two new options, the first of which can be declared later this year, and the second one in 2025.

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Norwind Offshore and Navigare Capital Partners through this contract,” said Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero. “It underscores Fincantieri’s commitment to sustainable innovations in the offshore wind sector, an area where we continue to invest and excel. The advanced technology and tailor-made solutions embedded in this vessel highlight our dedication to operational efficiency and environmental responsibility, crucial elements as we contribute to the global energy transition.”

The new Vard 4 19 CSOV design has been developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway, in partnership with Navigare Capital Partners and Norwind Offshore. Delivery is scheduled for second quarter 2027.

While the Vard 4 19 being built under the March contract will be completed at one of Vard’s shipyards in Norway using a hull built at its shipyard in Braila, Romania, this latest vessel will be constructed, commissioned and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.

The Vard 4 19 design is a versatile platform for offshore wind farm support operations, emphasizing onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability. This 85-meter vessel, with a beam of 19.5 meters, will be equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway featuring an elevator system, a 3D crane, and a height-adjustable boat landing system. Additionally, the vessel will be installed with advanced battery solutions.

The CSOV will provide accommodations for 87 persons on board with 75 in single cabins and 12 in double cabins.