Maersk Offshore cancels WTIV contract with Seatrium

Seatrium reported today that Maersk Offshore Wind (the former Maersk Supply) has canceled the contract for a Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) ordered March 2022 for deployment at the Empire Wind 1 offshore wind farm.

Construction work on Empire Wind 1 was paused earlier this year under a stop work order imposed by the Trump Administration April 16, but that order was subsequently lifted with wind farm developer Equinor saying then that it aims to be able to execute planned activities in the offshore installation window in 2025 and reach its planned commercial operation date in 2027.

Seatrium says that the contract has a total value of USD 475 million and that the WTIV project is approximately 98.9% completed.

It says that it “will explore viable solutions, including with the end-customer, Empire Offshore Wind LLC.”

Seatrium adds that it “is currently reviewing the validity of the Notice of Termination, as well as the allegations set out therein” and is also evaluating its legal and commercial options in respect of the contract, including the right to contest the Notice of Termination, and/or to commence legal proceedings to seek all available remedies for wrongful termination.”