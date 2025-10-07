IWS books first charter for just-delivered CSOV IWS Sunwalker

Oslo-headquartered Integrated Wind Solutions ASA (IWS) reports that its IWS Fleet AS subsidiary has secured a 75-day fixed charter contract for the Commissioning Service Operation Vessel IWS Sunwalker with an existing client.

IWS Sunwalker is the sixth and final vessel in the Skywalker Class series of CSOVs designed by Kongsberg Maritime and built at China Merchants Industry Holdings Co. Ltd. and was delivered on September 22. The charter will commence in December 2025, following the vessel’s arrival in Europe The charter end date aligns well with a pre-existing commitment commencing in first quarter 2026.

With this agreement, all six Skywalker-class CSOVs have secured charter contracts directly from delivery.

Additionally, IWS Fleet has received a contract extension for the CSOV IWS Starwalker with an existing client. The extension covers a period of 90 days and will ensure that the vessel continues to support the client’s operations well into first quarter 2026. The contract extension end date aligns well with a pre-existing commitment commencing in first 2026.

IWS Fleet reports that it continues to attract strong interest in Skywalker-class vessels from existing and new clients, and is effectively closing gaps in the charter backlog. IWS Fleet is already in dialogue for 2027 requirements.

IWS Fleet reports that it achieved commercial utilization above 99% in third quarter 2025, with four ships in operation for the full quarter, and IWS Moonwalker commencing its first charter contract on September 24.

“IWS Sunwalker’s charter contract with a core Tier 1 client underlines the proven performance of the Skywalker-class CSOVs and the consistent quality delivered by our crews,” said Christopher Andersen Heidenreich, COO and managing director of IWS Fleet. “Successfully chartering out all six Skywalker-class CSOVs immediately after becoming ready for operation is a significant achievement for IWS Fleet. In addition, our client’s decision to extend the contract for IWS Starwalker reaffirms the trust in IWS Fleet’s vessels and services. We remain dedicated to providing the most efficient vessels, operated by accomplished crews and supported by first-class operational management.”