How HST Marine tracks hybrid CTV performance

Purus Marine’s Swansea, U.K., based offshore wind service subsidiary HST Marine is keeping track of the performance of its hybrid crew transfer vessels (CTVs) with the help of the BareFLEET fleet monitoring solution from Bristol, U.K., based Reygar Marine Systems.

“We recognize the value of gathering and sharing accurate performance data from our vessels. It supports the company in winning new contracts and enables us to build lasting customer relationships,” says HST Marine COO Christopher Monan. “We have seen reductions in main engine operation of around 50% on our hybrid vessels, which has the holistic benefits of lowering fuel consumption, emissions and noise when in harbor, as well as lengthening service intervals. Being able to demonstrate these efficiency gains with clear and concise performance data is of utmost importance to nurture trust with both new and existing charterer clients, while also providing them with essential evidence for their own environmental reporting.”

HST Marine currently has four hybrid CTVs in operation with three more soon to enter service, all of which have BareFLEET installed.

The fleet includes both controllable and fixed pitch propeller vessel. As hybrids, they draw power from either the battery-hybrid drive or the main engine, allowing them to operate near silently and with zero emissions in electric only mode.

The BareFLEET technology package that tracks the HST Marine hybrid CTV performance includes new features that provide a breakdown of electric versus diesel power consumption while carrying out different tasks. BareFLEET also monitors the electrical power consumption of the hybrid drive, with specific usage and performance statistics now included alongside conventional diesel engine performance data. These features enable HST Marine to evaluate the environmental performance of hybrid CTVs against conventional vessels and to make adjustments for further improvement.

“The team here is delighted to be supporting HST Marine on its mission to decarbonize offshore marine transportation,” said Reygar managing director Chris Huxley-Reynard. “The transition to hybrid CTVs is an important step towards zero emission targets for the industry as a whole and we have recently delivered a number of BareFLEET systems for new hybrid vessels. It is hugely satisfying to see the technology performing well for HST Marine, providing their teams with the data they need both onboard and onshore.”

Reygar has worked closely with HST Marine since its first vessels went operational some five years ago and HST has used BareFLEET on all new fleet additions since. HST Marine continues to expand its hybrid fleet with seven new Damen FCS 2710 and three Damen FCS 3210 vessels on order, all of which will be fitted with BareFLEET as standard.