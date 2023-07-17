HAV Design chosen for second methanol-fueled SOV

The second methanol-fueled hybrid service operation vessel (SOV) that Esvagt recently ordered at Turkey’s Cemre Shipyard will, like its sister ship set for delivery next year, be built to a design developed by Norway’s HAV Design. Both vessels will work out of Ørsted’s U.K. East Coast Hub.

For this latest vessel, HAV Design will deliver both the ship design and an integrated equipment package including propulsion system, engines, propellers and positioning system.

“We are humbled and delighted to be awarded yet another assignment from our long-term customer, who is the leading SOV operator,” says Gisle Vinjevoll Thrane, vice president of sales at HAV Design, a HAV Group ASA subsidiary. ”Esvagt sets extremely high standards for project execution, safety, environmental features and cost-efficiency of operations. As such, they are a customer that makes us an even better supplier.”

Being built to the HAV 833 SOV design, the new vessel will be equipped with a methanol-electric propulsion system, including a battery pack that allows very low to zero-emissions operations. With a length of 93 meters and beam of 19.6 meters wide and will accommodate up to 124 persons.

“Safety and sustainability are the core of Esvagt’s business strategy, and one of our key priorities is to support decarbonizing offshore activities,” says Kristian Ole Jakobsen, Esvagt’s deputy CEO. “This includes helping our customers to decarbonize their supply chains. To achieve this, we collaborate with suppliers that fit this strategy. This is a key reason for choosing the HAV 833 SOV design, which we know and trust for both its excellent operational and environmental benefits.

This is the 11th SOV to be to be developed by Esvagt in cooperation with HAV Design, others include the HAV 832 SOV ordered at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., for the CREST Windjoint venture between Crowley and Esvagt.