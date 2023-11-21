First turbine installed at South Fork Wind

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the completion of installation of the first offshore wind turbine for Ørsted and Eversource’s South Fork Wind, marking a historic milestone for New York’s offshore wind development and for what will be the first completed utility-scale wind farm in U.S.federal waters.

Once completed, the 130-megawatt offshore wind farm will address a growing reliability challenge for Long Island’s electrical grid, while also generating enough renewable energy to power approximately 70,000 Long Island homes, eliminating up to six million tons of carbon emissions, or the equivalent of taking 60,000 cars off the road annually over a 25-year period.

“New York is paving the way towards a clean energy future, and the installation of our first offshore wind turbine marks a momentous step forward,” Gov. Hochul said. “We are not only generating clean energy, but also pioneering a healthy and safe environment for future generations of New Yorkers. We are shaping a brighter, greener tomorrow, committed to a future where innovation and sustainability go hand in hand.”

Using Van Oord’s wind turbine installation vessel Aeolus, the first of South Fork Wind’s 12 Siemens Gamesa wind turbine generators was hoisted into place by the offshore construction team at the project site 35 miles off Montauk, N.Y. All 12 turbines are expected to be installed by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

The components of the turbine – pre-assembled tower sections; a nacelle; and three blades each longer than a football field – had been loaded onto a U.S.-flagged transport barge pulled by two U.S.-flagged tugboats and towed to the project site from the Port of New London, Conn., earlier this month.

Ørsted Group EVP and CEO Americas David Hardy said, “South Fork Wind’s first turbine is a testament to American ingenuity and innovation. As we mark this incredible milestone, we’re grateful for the hard work of our dedicated team and all our suppliers and contractors, as well as for the support of the Biden-Harris administration, the Hochul administration, LIPA, and the East Hampton community for championing this trailblazing project.”

Eversource Energy president, chief executive officer and chairman Joe Nolan said, “Today, South Fork Wind is making history. With the first turbine up, New York will soon start receiving clean, renewable energy powered by offshore wind. South Fork Wind is setting the stage for the many benefits that offshore wind will provide and puts the town of East Hampton at the forefront of the region’s efforts to create a more modernized and reliable grid, which will help us fight against the devastating impacts of climate change.”

First approved by the LIPA (Long Island Power Authority) Board of Trustees in 2017, South Fork Wind began construction in February 2022, beginning with the onshore export cable system that links the project to the local energy grid, which was completed early this year. The wind farm reached its “steel in the water” milestone in June 2023 with the installation of the project’s first monopile foundation.

Once in operation, South Fork Wind will be supported by U.S.-built crew transfer vessels and eventually by America’s first offshore wind service operations vessel (SOV).