Fincantieri Bay starts construction of CREST Wind SOV

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., yesterday began construction of the 289-foot service operation vessel (SOV) that it is building for the Crowley-Esvagt joint venture CREST Wind.

The HAV 832 design vessel will operate on long term charter to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, supporting its service operations on the Dominion Energy Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.

Yesterday’s ceremonial start of construction brought senior leaders from the partner companies to the shipyard to witness the first pieces of steel being cut and welded.

“We are excited to get started on this important vessel,” said Marco Galbiati, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group. “The work that this vessel will support is critical to energy solutions here in the United States.”

“This vessel will support America’s goals of cleaner, renewable energy by providing an innovative, reliable and safe environment for those servicing the wind turbines off the U.S. coast,” said Bob Karl, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Wind Services. “We congratulate the women and men who led us to this milestone for this modern, high performing vessel that will help support next-generation energy solutions.”

“We are delighted to help bring a leading SOV concept to the U.S. market together with our partners and are looking forward to supporting the high-quality construction of this innovative vessel.” said Kristian O. Jakobsen, Esvagt’s deputy CEO and head of operations.

The CREST Wind SOV will feature state-of the art technologies to augment safety, workability and comfort to support the operation and maintenance of wind installations. It will have modern accommodations for 80 crew and technicians. Consistent with the Jones Act, the vessel will be U.S.- built, flagged and crewed.