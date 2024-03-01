Esvagt makes plans to enter the Korean offshore wind market Written by Nick Blenkey









Danish offshore wind support specialist Esvagt, which is partnered with Crowley in the Crest Wind JV for the U.S. market, is planning to enter the Korean offshore wind market. It is entering a strategic partnership with Korean coastal shipping specialist KMC Line.

The two companies this week signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Copenhagen, in the presence of the Korean ambassador in Denmark, Hyong Gil Kim; the Danish ambassador in Korea, Svend Olling, and Anne H. Steffensen, CEO of Danish Shipping

“We are very proud to have signed a MoU with KMC Line and are looking forward to a fruitful partnership,” said Peter Lytzen, CEO of Esvagt. “We have no doubt that Esvagt and KMC Line present a compelling offering. By combining KMC Line, a reputable shipping company with a strong presence in Korea, and Esvagt’s expertise in Europe as a leading SOV operator, we can offer the growing Korean offshore wind industry a first-class service.”

Combining the two shipping companies’ respective strengths is the new partnership’s strongest card to secure a significant market position in the developing offshore value chain in Korea, says KMC Line’s CEO, James Jonghoon Kim.

“KMC Line is dedicated to helping develop offshore wind in Korea, and we are happy to cooperate with a market leader like Esvagt. Together, we can provide an expert and high-quality service for offshore wind and help the energy transition in Korea for many years ahead,” he said.