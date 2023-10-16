ECO TLP floating wind solution gains ABS approval

ABS has issued an approval in principle (AIP) to San Carlos, Calif., headquartered ECO TLP Inc. and Rotterdam headquartered MOCEAN-Offshore BV for a new floating offshore wind turbine support structure.

Suited for 250-2,000 meter water depths, the design utilizes slip-formed cylindrical concrete hulls and gravity anchors, which, when combined with a tension-leg mooring system, have a smaller footprint than traditional structures using steel column-stabilized hulls.

ECO TLP says that its installation process can be fabricated with local materials and labor anywhere in the world, port-side on deployment vessels or for self-tow, employing non-proprietary, competitively bid components. It also says its foundation offers “megatons of carbon removal” through its production, creating a form of carbon sink and an artificial reef marine habitat. The foundation also offers compressed energy and green fuel storage capabilities.

“Offshore floating wind will play a key role in the global energy transition by expanding the reach of renewable generating capacity to waters that are too deep for fixed-bottom wind projects,” said Miguel Hernandez, senior vice president, global offshore at ABS. “ABS is proud to support innovative companies like ECO TLP Inc. who are designing structures that address and solve challenges related to offshore wind’s manufacture, installation and cost

“ECO TLP simplifies the 250-meter to 2,000-meter floating wind installation process. Looking at both capital and operational expenses, we are an extremely low-cost solution, incorporating available, non-proprietary components and standard local labor support across the globe,” said Nicole Johnson Murphy, CEO, ECO TLP Inc.

The project is now with ABS for the next phase, Front End Engineering Design (FEED).