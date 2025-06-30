ECO Liberty, first U.S.-built plug-in hybrid SOV named in NOLA

In a ceremony held in New Orleans this past Saturday, Louisiana First Lady Sharon Landry officially christened the Edison Chouest-built hybrid SOV ECO Liberty. The ceremony marked the culmination of a major investment in the U.S. shipbuilding industry by Equinor, the developer of the Empire Wind offshore wind project.

Today, Sharon and I had the honor of attending the christening for Edison Chouest’s ECO vessel. This ship is an example of Louisiana’s greatness.



The maritime industry began the economy of Louisiana, and today is symbolic of the Trump Administration’s quest of ensuring that… pic.twitter.com/rUZRwtKz04 — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) June 28, 2025

Speakers at the event included Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, along with leaders from Equinor and Edison Chouest Offshore. A proclamation signed by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell declaring June 28 as ECO Liberty Day was presented during the ceremony.

The ECO Liberty was built by Edison Chouest Offshore by more than 500 Louisianans and showcases the critical role of Gulf Coast manufacturing companies in strengthening the supply chain for offshore energy. The vessel was built with American steel and includes components from companies in several Gulf Coast states.

“The ECO Liberty showcases the positive impact Empire Wind is having on the American economy,” said Molly Morris, president of Equinor Renewables Americas. “Equinor is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Louisiana’s world-class shipbuilding industry as we support the Trump Administration’s efforts to expand U.S. vessel manufacturing. This vessel reflects how offshore wind can create durable, high-quality jobs while building out a homegrown energy supply chain.”

The 262-foot plug-in hybrid-powered ECO Liberty will soon depart for New York, where it will be homeported at New York’s South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, where more than 2,000 workers have been put to work constructing a next-generation staging facility, O&M base, and control center for Empire Wind.

The ECO Liberty will be deployed to support ongoing marine construction in the lease area and eventually serve as the floating home for Empire Wind workers when stationed offshore.