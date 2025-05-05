DFO back at Vard for a third CSOV

Taiwan’s Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) has exercised an option in its most recent subsea construction vessel contract with Fincantieri’s Vard subsidiary and is adding a third commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) to the two it ordered in May 2024.

The third CSOV will be a sister to those ships and will be built to the same Vard 4 39 design.This new design, developed in collaboration between DFO and Vard, provides a highly versatile all-round platform for sustainable windfarm support operations both as a service vessel for the wind farms and for the building and installation phase. Upon delivery, the CSOV will commence a minimum 15-year service contract for an undisclosed wind farm customer in Taiwan.

The vessel will be built, outfitted and commissioned at Vard’s shipyard in Vung Tau, Vietnam, and is scheduled for delivery in first quarter 2028.

“This agreement underscores our role as a global leader in shipbuilding, increasingly recognized as a key geopolitical lever,” said Fincantieri CEO and managing director Pierroberto Folgiero. “Our strategic presence in Vietnam highlights Fincantieri’s competitiveness in the Asian market, where we see significant growth potential. The Vard Vung Tau shipyard exemplifies how operational excellence, meticulous planning, and a strong sense of purpose can turn traditional challenges into distinctive strengths, making it a key asset within our global production network.”

The CSOV has been developed with considerable design flexibility to accommodate future operational demands. The design focuses on a low environmental footprint with efficient machinery and propulsion set-up for high station keeping capabilities, improved workability, and operational reliability, and a hull shape that supports the fuel efficient CSOV operation. The vessel is further prepared with a large external deck for future integration of a modular power and fiber optic cable lay and repair spread.

The design includes a full electrical equipment package as part of a forward-leaning strategy in environmentally friendly design, allowing for the delivery of enhanced reliable operations onboard the ship. This includes a powerful battery package, crane and W2W gangway system. The CSOV is also prepared for future fuels.

The vessel has an aggregated hotel capacity of 120 people, 90 of them in large single cabins. Operational centers such as offices, briefing rooms, conference room and dayrooms have been designed to meet a high standard in the market.

“We are delighted to return to Vard for the construction of the third CSOV is in our series of high performing CSOVs for the Taiwanese market, continuing the strong teamwork and momentum together with the team in Vard Vung Tau,” says DFO CEO Polin Chen. “The vessel design has been developed to specifically address the many unique challenges operating offshore Taiwan, and it is humbling to see another customer place their trust in DFO to deliver long term O&M services, on a solution that we have developed together with Vard. This order marks the third O&M service contract for an CSOV that DFO has been awarded in Taiwan, continuing the DFO strategy of building ships against high quality contracts with long-term, forward-thinking customers, and cementing DFO’s place as the O&M service provider of choice within Taiwan.”

Vard is a total provider on the vessel.

The new vessel will have Vard Electro’s SeaQ Integrated Bridge installed, – a bridge solution with an intuitive user interface designed for safer and more efficient operations with the operator in focus. The SeaQ Integrated Bridge is a digital enabler and serve as an interface to all operational data. For hybrid operations, the vessel is equipped with a fully integrated SeaQ Power package, designed to minimise emissions and maximise the operational window. Combined with the SeaQ Integrated Automation System (IAS), Power Management System, and Energy Management System, the newbuild gains complete control and overview of its power systems.

Vard Interiors will deliver interior solutions and sustainable HVAC R and piping systems, with a strong emphasis on superior craftsmanship and energy efficiency.

Vard’s subsidiary Seaonics is supporting the project with the delivery of a fully electric lift and handling system. The delivery includes a fully specked Electric Controlled Motion Compensated (ECMC) 30-meter walk-to-work gangway featuring a 3-ton 3D compensated crane and personnel elevator. For efficient cargo handling Seaonics will supply the ECMC 7-ton 3D compensated crane. The delivery includes Seaonics’ videowall solution with operator centric focus for enhanced situational awareness.

Overall technical information