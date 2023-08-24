Crowley in new offshore wind JV with Morgan Stanley Written by Nick Blenkey









Morgan Stanley Investment Management, through its Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, and Crowley have created a new joint venture to advance offshore wind solutions for the United States. It will strategically combine Crowley’s end-to-end maritime and logistics capabilities, through the newly created Crowley Wind Services Holdings LLC, with the financial strength and expertise of MSIP, a leader in accelerating long-term, contracted growth infrastructure opportunities.

Investment funds managed by MSIP, a private infrastructure fund platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management, will hold a majority stake in Crowley Wind Services Holdings, while Crowley will operate the business.

The partnership will focus on repurposing and operating existing U.S. port facilities and leasing them under long-term contracts to offshore wind developers. The terminals will support manufacturing, assembly and storage of wind farm components as well as provide developers with maritime services such as Jones Act-compliant feedering vessels to transport components from ports to offshore wind installations.

“In our view, the U.S. offshore wind industry is in its early stages with ambitious goals to develop 30 gigawatts of capacity from offshore wind by 2030 and unlock a pathway to 110 gigawatts by 2050,” said Daniel Sailors, managing director, MSIP. “We believe port infrastructure is essential to the build-out and long-term maintenance of offshore wind projects and we are excited to partner with Crowley to provide the foundational infrastructure that will enable the development of this important industry.”

Crowley provides U.S. offshore wind industry solutions that includie port operations and terminaling, feedering vessels and operations, and project management.

Through a public-private partnership with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Clean Energy Center and the City of Salem, Massachusetts, Crowley plans to begin construction this fall on the Salem Wind Services Terminal, which will support the development and operation of offshore wind lease areas off the northeast U.S. coast. In addition, the company is pursuing the development of a U.S. West Coast terminal in Eureka, Calif., in a public-private partnership. Crowley also has a right-of-first refusal agreement to lease and potentially develop a wind services terminal at Port Fourchon, La.

“The partnership of our two companies will help lead the growth of the wind energy sector and provide clean, renewable energy for the U.S. through high-quality maritime and logistics operations and services,” said Bob Karl, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Wind Services. “Our collaboration will help create not just more value as a business, but cleaner, more sustainable energy for our communities.”

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank served as financial advisor to MSIP, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as its legal counsel. DNB Markets served as financial advisor to Crowley, and Vinson & Elkins LLP served as the company’s legal counsel.