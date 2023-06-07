Chouest orders a second Ulmatec SOV gangway system

Hareid, Norway, headquartered Ulmatec Handling Systems has a secured a second contract to supply a motion compensated gangway and logistics support systems to Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO). The Ulmatec system has been selected for Chouest’s second Jones Act offshore wind service operation vessel (SOV).

The SOV is being built under an agreement with Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP, that will see it work on the Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 offshore wind farms. The 260-foot vessel will be built by ECO affiliate North American Shipbuilding, and will the first plug-in hybrid SOV to operate in the U.S. offshore wind market.

Ulmatec says its hybrid drive gangway offers superior energy consumption numbers compared with all-electric gangways. With the accumulator-stabilized boom, energy consumption for lifting and luffing is minimized. The workability of the vessel is supported by the gangway’s 12-meter telescope compensation range, infinitely adjustable access height (to the wind turbines) and integrated elevator in the gangway pedestal

Logistics is supported with electric drive trolleys along the stepless gangway, and loading and unloading of the vessel will be completed with an integrated 6-tonne crane function. For offshore use, a fully 3-D compensated, 3-tonne crane will be accessible via the underside of the gangway.

SHIPYARD TO MANUFACTURE PARTS OF GANGWAY

“It is a sign of confidence from Edison Chouest Offshore that they again choose our gangway. Our development in cooperation with the shipowner and yard ensures a perfect fit for the vessel,” says Ulmatec sales manager Bjørn Gjerde. “Parts of the gangway delivery are, in fact, being manufactured by the yard, ensuring good integration, less energy consumption through local manufacture and lots of timing flexibility for the yard,. Our gangway system is fully DP integrated, assisting the crew in choosing the right access point and route between the wind turbines.”

Ulmatec chief commercial officer Bjørnar Huse adds: “Our third gangway overall and second gangway to this customer shows that our systems are a good fit for the task. Combined with our other deliverables, this will be another highly capable vessel. Our mooring winches, boatlandings, cargo handling systems and heat recovery solutions combine to make full scope delivery for SOVs. With this second delivery starting its charter in 2025 our service organization can fully support the U.S market with remote assistance from our engineers in Norway. We are looking into the best location for a US. hub for gangway service and spare parts.”.

“Ulmatec has successfully developed the gangway and W2W system. Our engineers continually improves and refines the system performance, focusing on weight and workability. The manufacture will be done locally in Norway and by the yard in the U.S. This ensures full control of the finished product and no emissions for moving large units from remote locations for testing. With the increased activity in both W2W system deliveries as well as seismic equipment and subsea LARS systems we are looking to expand our local manufacturing workforce and facilities.” says CEO Iver Bjørnerem

“Ulmatec has shown itself to be a dependable and flexible vendor for complex handling systems, as well as offering routine maintenance and problem solving on short notice for ECO companies over many years. We look forward to having the gangway deliveries to the same standard”, says ECO CEO Gary Chouest

Ulmatec Handling Systems is part of the Ulmatec group, a multinational corporation that offers handling equipment, in-sea seismic equipment under the Baro brand, and heat recovery solutions under the Pyro brand. It has service and support organizations at three sites in Norway plus USA.