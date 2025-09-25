Cadeler takes delivery of its first A-class vessel, Wind Ally

Copenhagen-headquartered offshore wind farm installation specialist Cadeler has taken delivery of its first A-class vessel, Wind Ally. It is the first of three A-class newbuilds ordered by the company. Its sister vessel, Wind Ace, is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2026, followed by Wind Apex in 2027.

The A-class design is tailored to meet the increasing size and complexity of offshore wind turbines and foundations. With a deck space of 5,600 square meters, payload exceeding 18,000 tonnes, and a main crane capable of lifting above 3,300 tonnes at 39 meters, Wind Ally can transport and install up to six sets of XXL monopile foundations per load. This efficiency reduces the number and total duration of transits, accelerates efficiency during installation, and enhances safety and sustainability across projects. The vessel can accommodate up to 130 crew members and installation technicians. The hybrid design of the A-class vessels allows swift conversion between foundation installation and wind turbine generator installation. This unique combination of capacity and flexibility, says Cadeler makes the A-class unmatched in the market today.

The new vessel has been under construction for two years at the Cosco shipyard in Qidong, China. It has been delivered ahead of schedule, within budget, and with a strong safety record during construction accumulating more than 3.5 million safe working hours. The design is a result of close cooperation between Cadeler and its key partners, including COSCO, GustoMSC, NOV, Kongsberg, Huisman, and Everllence.

Wind Ally becomes the ninth vessel on the water in Cadeler’s growing fleet of next-generation wind installation vessels (WIV). After scheduled mobilization, it will head directly into operations installing foundations at Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

For the first time, Cadeler will take on the entire transport and installation (T&I) scope for offshore monopile foundations – a strategic step that positions the company as a full-service provider in the foundations market.

“With Wind Ally now delivered ahead of schedule and immediately deployed to this landmark project, we are taking a decisive step into a new chapter for Cadeler,” said CEO Mikkel Gleerup. “Over the past year, we have built the needed capabilities to take on the full foundations scope. Establishing an entirely new department of dedicated specialists and investing in the design of vessels tailored for XXL monopiles has been a huge effort across the company. Hornsea 3 will be the first project where we bring all of this preparatpreparation together, and I am proud that we now stand ready to deliver the complete T&I of foundations as a trusted and long-term partner to Ørsted.”

Hornsea 3 – a record-breaking wind farm

When completed, Hornsea 3 will become the single largest offshore wind farm in the world. It will deliver 2.9 GW of renewable energy, enough to power more than three million U.K. homes. Cadeler will be an important contributor to the project, delivering the full foundation transportation and installation scope and installing half of the associated wind turbines.

“With three Cadeler vessels on hire to deliver both the foundation and turbine transportation and installation scopes, we are proud to play a pivotal role in Ørsted’s ambitious Hornsea 3 project,” said Gleerup. “This project builds on a strong partnership that spans more than a decade. It is a natural continuation of the trust and collaboration we have built together.”