Cadeler books Baltica 2 wind turbine installation contract

Copenhagen, Denmark, headquartered offshore wind farm installation specialist Cadeler (OSE: CADLR; NYSE: CDLR) has booked a major contract in Poland. Awarded by Ørsted and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczn, it covers the transport and installation of 14 MW Siemens Gamesa wind turbines at Baltica 2. Planned to deliver 1.5 GW capacity by the end of 2027, Baltica 2 is one of two stages of the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm.

The Baltica 2 wind farm will be situated in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea between Łeba and Ustka. The distance from the closest wind turbines to the shore will be at least 25 kilometers.

“We’re very pleased to continue to strengthen our close partnership with Ørsted and initiate a new partnership with PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler. “The project marks a very important milestone for Poland as well as for Cadeler, as this underlines Cadeler’s strong entry into the Polish market”.

With the completion of its merger with Eneti back in December, Cadeler now operates the world’s largest fleet of jack-up wind turbine installation vessels