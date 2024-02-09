Brunvoll says Windward CSOV thrusters are its “latest and greatest”

Windward Offshore’s decision to exercise an option adding two additional hybrid commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) to two already on order at Fincantieri group member Vard is good news for Norwegian propulsion specialist Brunvoll.

All four of Windward’s new vessels will have Brunvoll systems featuring two propulsion azimuth thrusters in the aft, and two retractable azimuth thrusters and a tunnel thruster in the bow. All the azimuth thrusters feature what Brunvoll calls “the latest and greatest “ improvements to meet the increasingly stricter requirements for rapid, safe, and accurate DP operations for SOVs/CSOVs. This includes significantly improved rotation speed, faster propeller acceleration, and arrangements for increased thrust efficiency in terms of reduced thruster and hull interaction.

“We have recognized Brunvoll as a leading supplier of integrated systems for propulsion, maneuvering, and automation in the offshore industry,” said Lars Evers, fleet director at Windward, back in November last year, when the order for the first two ships was announced. “It was a prerequisite for us to find a partner who also thrives for excellence. During our pre-assessments, we gained a lot of confidence in Brunvoll and their quality as well as their service and after sales network.”,

With four powerful and responsive azimuth thrusters, the vessels should be ideally equipped with regards to operational requirements, DP accuracy, and overall performance, says Brunvoll.

The vessels, which are of VARD 4 19-design, will be approximately 87.5 x 19.5 meters with a capacity of 120 people. The design is optimized for low fuel consumption, high operability, and comfort. The first two hulls will be built at Vard’s yard in Romania and outfitted at one of Vard’s yards in Norway. The third and fourth vessel will be built and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. The first CSOV for Windward Offshore is scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2025.