BOEM offers Maine lease for floating wind research project Written by Nick Blenkey









The state of Maine’s planned floating wind research project has taken a significant step forward since we last reported on it. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today announced the availability of its Final Environmental Assessment (Final EA) for the Maine floating wind research lease in the Gulf of Maine. BOEM finds that the issuance of a wind energy research lease within the proposed lease area offshore Maine, and related site characterization and site assessment activities, would have no significant impact on the environment. As a result, under the National Environmental Policy Act, BOEM is not required to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement in order to issue a wind energy research lease offshore Maine.

On completion of the Final EA and finding of no significant impacts, BOEM offered the research lease to the state of Maine on May 24, 2024. The State of Maine has 30 calendar days to accept, reject or request modifications to the lease.

“Offshore wind offers our state a tremendous opportunity to harness abundant clean energy in our own backyard, to create good-paying jobs and drive economic development, and to reduce our over-reliance on fossil fuels and fight climate change,” said Maine Gov. Janet Mills, today. “This offer of a lease is a major milestone in our effort to embrace these significant economic and environmental benefits for Maine and Maine people and is a recognition of our nation-leading work to responsibly develop this promising industry.

“My administration looks forward to reviewing the lease from BOEM over the coming weeks as we strive to advance critical research into floating offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine.”

In 2021, after extensive stakeholder outreach and engagement, Maine applied to BOEM to lease a 15.2 square mile site in the Gulf of Maine to develop the nation’s first floating offshore wind research site in federal waters. As proposed, the research array will contain no more than 12 turbines and intends to utilize the Volturnus floating concrete platforms designed by the University of Maine.

The array will support research into priority topics identified by the Maine Offshore Wind Research Consortium, established in 2021 with bipartisan support of the Maine legislature to explore potential impacts of offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine.

More about the Maine project on BOEM’s website HERE