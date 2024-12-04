BOEM gives Maryland Offshore Wind the go ahead

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) yesterday announced its approval of the Construction and Operations Plan for US Wind’s Maryland Offshore Wind project. This is the final approval needed for the project from BOEM following the Department of the Interior’s September 2024 Record of Decision. This significant milestone advances the Biden administration’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030.

“I am pleased to announce BOEM’s approval of our nation’s tenth commercial-scale offshore wind energy project. This project will power over 718,000 homes and support almost 2,680 jobs annually over seven years,” said BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein. “The Biden-Harris administration has been at the forefront of responsible offshore wind development. Our achievements are helping us drive job creation and foster economic growth while tackling the climate crisis.”

The Maryland Offshore Wind Project – located approximately 8.7 nautical miles offshore Maryland and approximately 9 nautical miles from Sussex County, Delaware – will be able to generate over 2 gigawatts of renewable energy for the Delmarva Peninsula.

The approved project includes the multiple-phase construction and operation of up to 114 wind turbine generators, up to four offshore substation platforms, one meteorological tower, and up to four offshore export cable corridors. Two phases, known as MarWin and Momentum Wind, already have offshore renewable energy certificates from the State of Maryland.

“This is a proud moment for US Wind,” said Jeff Grybowski, US Wind CEO. “After more than four years of rigorous and robust analysis, we are thrilled to have secured this final BOEM approval. US Wind’s projects will produce massive amounts of homegrown energy and will help satisfy the region’s critical need for more electricity, all while supporting good local jobs. America can achieve energy abundance and put many Americans to work building the power plants of the future.”

“Today, Maryland Offshore Wind became the 10th approved commercial-scale project, another significant achievement for the U.S. offshore wind industry,” said Oceantic Network founder and CEO Liz Burdock. “The first project for the State of Maryland, it will deliver a host of economic benefits while helping to meet our nation’s growing energy demand. Maryland Offshore Wind will create American jobs by harnessing a strong, local offshore wind supply chain. US Wind has advanced plans to bring steel fabrication back to the old Bethlehem Steel facility in Dundalk, and the project will support a variety of other industries throughout its life cycle.”

NEW YORK BIGHT

BOEM’s announcement of the Maryland offshore wind green light came hard on the heels of a Dec. 2 announcement that moved offshore wind development in another key area a further step towards approval: The issue of a Record of Decision identifying environmental measures expected to be applied to future wind energy development of the six lease areas offshore New York and New Jersey in the New York Bight area.

BOEM estimates that full development of the six lease areas could generate up to 7 GW of offshore wind energy. This decision follows BOEM’s announcement of the New York Bight Final Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement on October 21, 2024. The six lease areas cover over 488,000 acres.

“As we always commit to do, as part of our environmental review, BOEM engaged with tribes, federal and state agencies, local communities, ocean users, and key stakeholders and reflected their feedback in our Record of Decision,” said BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein. “Their valuable input will assist offshore wind energy developers in taking environmental impacts into account in their project plans. Our regional approach will also create a solid groundwork for future environmental reviews of offshore wind projects in the New York Bight.”

The record of decision identifies 58 previously applied avoidance, minimization, mitigation, and monitoring (AMMM) measures BOEM plans to apply across the six lease areas. To reduce potential environmental impacts, developers can consider these measures in the Construction and Operations Plans they submit to BOEM for subsequent review under the National Environmental Policy Act.