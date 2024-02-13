BOEM finalizes Oregon offshore wind areas

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today announced the designation of two final Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) offshore Oregon. The final Oregon offshore wind areas are based on reducing potential conflicts of ocean users, particularly on commercial fishing.

The two WEAs total approximately 195,012 acres and they avoid 98% of the areas recommended for exclusion due to their importance as commercial fishing grounds. The Coos Bay WEA is 61,204 acres and is located 32 miles from shore. The Brookings WEA is 133,808 acres and is about 18 miles from shore.

The acreage is down from the 219,568 acres of the two draft WEAs proposed by BOEM on August 15, 2023. The agency says that the WEAs were developed following extensive engagement and feedback from the state, tribes, local residents, ocean users, federal government partners, and other members of the public.

“BOEM values its close coordination with the State of Oregon as we continue to work together to maintain a robust and transparent offshore wind planning process,” said BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein. “We will continue to work closely with tribal governments, federal and state government agencies, ocean users, coastal communities and all interested stakeholders as we move forward with our environmental review.”

On Feb. 14, 2024, BOEM will publish a notice in the Federal Register announcing its intent to prepare an environmental assessment of potential impacts from offshore wind leasing in the WEAs. You can see the prepublication version of the notice HERE.

The notice will initiate a 30-day public comment period. Another public comment period would occur if BOEM decides to move forward with a lease sale in either of the Oregon offshore wind areas