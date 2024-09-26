BMT and Strategic unveil new StratCat35 CTV design

Singapore-based Strategic Marine and BMT have used this week’s WindEnergy Hamburg event to is proud to to unveil the new StratCat35 crew transfer vessel (CTV).

Designed to meet a wider range of operator requirements while placing sustainability at the forefront of the offshore wind sector, the StratCat45 joins Strategic Marine’s range of CTV vessels.

At 35 meters in length, it offers an expansive deck area, improving storage capacity and allowing more working space.

The proven BMT Z-Bow hull form promises superior seakeeping in harsh offshore conditions, while also improving vessel speed and overall performance.

A key innovation inf the StratCat35 is a state-of-the-art hybrid propulsion system, designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and enhance fuel efficiency. This is further supported by the vessel’s methanol-ready configuration, offering future-proofing through easy adaptation to alternative fuel technologies as they become available, eliminating the need for costly retrofits.

Additionally, the StratCat 35 incorporates BMT’s latest generation active fender system and is also equipped with high-comfort accommodations and dedicated spaces for technicians and crew to ensure optimal comfort during transit. The design places considerable emphasis on workflow and life on board in general, optimizing spaces for efficient operations and ensuring a comfortable environment for up to 36 passengers and 10 crew members.

Image: BMT

“The StratCat35 represents a leap forward in vessel technology for the offshore wind sector, blending sustainability with operational excellence,” said Toby Freeman, senior navy architect at BMT. “We’re proud to work alongside Strategic Marine to bring this innovative solution to the market.”

“The StratCat35 is a testament to BMT’s exceptional design expertise and our shared commitment to sustainability,” said James Lewis, business development manager at Strategic Marine. “Their innovative solutions have truly elevated this vessel’s performance and operational versatility. We are excited to continue our partnership with BMT to push the boundaries of CTV technology in the offshore wind industry.”