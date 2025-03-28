Bardex and Gabriel Engineering aim to redefine floating offshore wind mooring solutions

Though U.S. offshore wind is in a hiatus, that’s not the case in the rest of the world and Goleta, Calif.-headquartered Bardex Corporation and U.K.-based Gabriel Engineering Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on cutting-edge anchor, mooring, and precision-component technologies for floating offshore wind.

The partnership will investigate development of a state-of-the-art U.K. production facility for anchor, mooring, and “jewelry” (precision component) systems, critical to the stability and efficiency of GW-scale floating offshore wind farms.

Bardex, which has manufacturing facilities in Busan, South Korea, opened its U.K. subsidiary, Bardex Energy U.K. Limited, in Newcastle in January 2025. With this new office and the partnership with Gabriel Engineering Group, Bardex aims to expand manufacturing capacity for its hydraulic chain jacks, mooring connectors, and tensioning solutions to support floating offshore wind and O&G projects, shipbuilding and repair, and decommissioning projects across the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.

“Bardex’s OmniLift solution offers the safest, most cost-effective method of launching and retrieving ships, submarines, and fully integrated floating offshore wind,” said Ian Finch, director of business development for the EMEA region at Bardex. “Having pioneered the use of hydraulic chain jacks for shiplifts and mooring tensioning systems in the 1960s, Bardex is now a world leader in these technologies.”

Through its U.K.-based subsidiaries, ECEX Ltd, and Cotswold Steel Ltd., Gabriel Engineering Group delivers high-quality engineering and fabrication solutions for the offshore wind and ports sectors. The collaboration with Bardex aims to drive innovation and create skilled U.K. manufacturing jobs through customized engineering and establishment of high-value manufacturing facilities to support these industries.

“This alliance signifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of engineering excellence, driving innovation, and creating high-value UK jobs that will power the world’s transition to sustainable energy,” said Gabriel Engineering CEO Jason Simeon, “Together, we’re setting new standards for offshore wind infrastructure.”