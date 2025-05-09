ABS and HD Hyundai Mipo in JDP on shipbuilding smart technology Written by Nick Blenkey









ABS and South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) have signed a joint development project (JDP) for digital manufacturing-based automation equipment for shipyards. The focus is on leveraging smart technology in HD Hyundai Mipo’s shipyard operations that includes artificial intelligence, communication technologies, automation and robotics.

ABS will utilize its Guide for Smart Technologies for Shipyards to help HMD identify opportunities for process improvement focusing on key features such as hyper-connectivity, advanced automation and data-driven intelligence.

“Cutting-edge technologies are revolutionizing shipyard production, pushing boundaries and unlocking new possibilities,” said ABS chairman and CEO. Christopher J. Wiernicki. “Smart features are enhancing health, safety, and quality processes, allowing efficiency and innovation in modern shipbuilding. From augmented and virtual reality to 3D engineering, AI based simulation, digital twins and robotics and automation these advancements are shaping the future of smart ships and smart shipbuilding.”

“With this joint development project, we aspire for the digital manufacturing initiative spearheaded by Mipo to receive objective evaluations from certification bodies and establish itself as a global standard. Furthermore, we hope it will act as a force multiplier for shipowners and classification societies resulting in making construction processes more efficient,” said Hyung Kwang Kim, HMD president and CEO.

The JDP outlines the potential for additional certifications from ABS, such as Product Design Assessment or Manufacturing Assessment, provided all necessary criteria are met. The collaboration could also lead to improved procedures in shipyard operations and survey processes, efficiencies beneficial to both ABS and HMD.

ABS is guiding the industry with research and insights to support technology advancement in the marine and offshore industries.