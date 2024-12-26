ABS and Akselos in floating wind MOU

ABS and Switzerland-headquartered Akselos, a specialist in structural performance management software have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU aims to advance engineering and certification processes for floating offshore wind projects and will see the companies collaborate on solutions aimed at optimizing design, reducing costs, and improving efficiency for the floating wind sector globally.

The collaboration utilizes ABS’s expertise in offshore certification and classification with Akselos’ simulation technology for structural risk mitigation and optimization. Together, the companies aim to support the U.S. Department of Energy’s Floating Offshore Wind Energy Shot initiative and the wider global market, which has significant potential for growth.

“The safe, sustainable, reliable and fit-for-purpose infrastructure required for the floating offshore wind market is crucial for the growth and evolution of the industry,” said Rob Langford, vice president, global offshore renewables at ABS. “Enabling enhanced technology solutions will aid in the reduction of LCOE and support decision making by financial and insurance institutions. The partnership between ABS and Akselos will support the ever-growing need for renewable offshore energy and continue to support the design, construction and installation of floating wind,”

“Our floating wind alliance with ABS, a leader in offshore certification and classification, is a strategic step to add value to this very promising yet challenging industry,” said Guillaume Lechaton, wind and new energies director at Akselos. “By combining ABS’ expertise with Akselos’ advanced simulation tools, we aim to create a framework for more reliable, robust, and cost-efficient solutions for designers and operators.