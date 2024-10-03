A-O-S puts new G-Class CTV M/V Generater to work

Providence, R.I.-headquartered American Offshore Services (A-O-S) reports that the M/V Generater, a state-of-the-art, hybrid-ready crew transfer vessel (CTV) has now successfully completed its first month of service serving the offshore wind industry on the U.S. East Coast.

Delivered by Metal Shark Boats, the 99-foot Jones Act compliant M/V Generater is the second vessel in A-O-S’s G-class series. With the capacity to accommodate 24 passengers, the G-class vessels are among the largest and most capable CTVs in the U.S.

A-O-S is owned in a partnership between Northern Offshore Group (N-O-G) and Orion Infrastructure Capital, and M/V Generater features N-O-G subsidiary Northern Offshore Services’ proven fender design for superior grip, enhancing transfer performance in tough maritime conditions.

Like sister vessel Gripper, the vessel is of N-O-S in-house design. Some of the design highlights are the soft bow, carefully sculpted hull and the N-O-S proprietary fenders, allowing the vessels to work in higher sea states with better station-keeping ability when pushing onto turbine towers.

Built to ABS class and compliant with USCG Subchapter “L,” M/V Generater is powered by four Volvo Penta D13 diesel engines (2,060 kW total) and four IPS systems, with four independent drivelines providing a robust redundancy that keeps operations smooth even if an engine fails.

“We are thrilled to deliver our second G-Class vessel, which has been serving the rapidly growing offshore industry on the U.S. East Coast for the past month,” said Michael Burbelo, managing director at A-O-S. “This vessel embodies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and sustainability. As we continue to expand our fleet, we are excited to play a pivotal role in advancing the U.S. offshore wind sector.”

“The G-Class series is a testament to A-O-S’s dedication to excellence in shipbuilding and maritime operations. This launch of the second vessel marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide the best-in-class services to our clients and support the transition to renewable energy.”