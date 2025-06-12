Oceaneering enters vessel services agreement for Harvey Deep Sea

Houston-headquartered Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) reports that its offshore projects group (OPG) business segment has entered into a vessel services agreement with a major operator for use of the MPSV Harvey Deep Sea.

The MPSV Harvey Deep Sea, currently chartered by Oceaneering through February 2027, is equipped with two Oceaneering Millennium work class remotely operated vehicles. It is expected to be used by the operator to perform subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) and installation services in the Gulf of Mexico.

Chris Dyer, OPG’s senior vice president, said, “This award not only secures vessel backlog in the region but also allows us to optimize our equipment spreads and reduce scheduling uncertainty. We look forward to delivering critical subsea IMR and installation services to create value for our customer and further demonstrate our commitment to project execution that delivers safe, efficient, and high-quality results.”