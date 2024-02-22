Martin Penney named new LR OneOcean CEO

Lloyd’s Register (LR) reports that Martin Penney is to succeed Martin Taylor as chief executive officer of LR OneOcean, following Taylor’s decision to retire in May.

LR acquired OneOcean in June 2022, The digital solution platform, which provides real-time navigation, performance and compliance insight, is currently used on over 22,000 ships. Taylor started OneOcean in 2010 as a company of less than 100 people distributing paper charts and developed it into a leading maritime software platforms with almost 500 employees.

Penney, previously CEO of marine software provider SpecTec, joined Lloyd’s Register on February 19. He has over 25 years’ experience in digital solutions, across aviation, maritime, logistics and supply chains and has held executive commercial roles at Eniram, BMT and Marorka.

Nick Brown, LR CEO said: “LR is delighted to welcome Martin Penney to the team as LR OneOcean embarks on the next stage of its growth, supporting maritime stakeholders as they navigate digital transformation and the energy transition. Succeeding Martin Taylor, who has been instrumental to the rapid progress of LR OneOcean, we are confident that his extensive industry experience will contribute to LR OneOcean’s ongoing success.”

“Maritime is an incredibly exciting industry to be part of right now as it works towards net-zero emissions and digitally enabled operations,” said Penney. “LR OneOcean is at the centre of the transition, helping shipping companies to streamline their operations and make impactful decisions. I am delighted to join the team and support LR OneOcean and our clients on the next stage of the journey.”