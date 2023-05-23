Maersk Supply names Stine Thorup its Chief People Officer

Maersk Supply Service has named Stine Thorup as its Chief People Officer. She comes to the role with extensive experience from the shipping and offshore energy industries, having held HR leadership roles at Ørsted, Maersk Oil and Svitzer, and has an M.Sc. in Economics & Business Administration, Human Resource Management, from Copenhagen Business School.

Thorup will report to CEO Christian M. Ingerslev and will be a member of the Maersk Supply Service senior management team.

“People are the reason for the success of Maersk Supply Service, so I am pleased to promote the Chief People Officer role to the senior management team,” says CEO Christian M. Ingerslev. “Stine has a passion for developing people and for how human capital can drive organizational success. With Stine’s vast experience and insights from the offshore sector, I am confident she will add immense value to Maersk Supply Service’s transformation.”

“Maersk Supply Service is on an exciting journey transitioning into offshore renewables. Energy transition is one of the big challenges that we face as a society, and with the people and capabilities present in Maersk Supply Service, I believe that the company is bound to play an important role in finding the new solutions required to unlock and accelerate the energy transition,” says Storup. “I look forward to contributing to this journey.”