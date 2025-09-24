Kongsberg to deliver two more uncrewed vessels to Reach Subsea Written by Nick Blenkey









Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract with Reach Subsea ASA covering the design, construction and delivery of two additional uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), expanding the pioneering Reach Remote fleet. They will be based on Kongsberg’s UT5208 design, a purpose-built 24-meter platform engineered for remote and autonomous offshore operations.

This agreement follows the success of Reach Remote 1 and 2, with the first vessel recently completing a series of fully remote-controlled offshore deployments off the coast of Norway. Reach Remote 1 was also named “Ship of the Year 2024” at the maritime exhibition SMM, highlighting its role as a trailblazer in sustainable maritime innovation.

In a shift from traditional shipbuilding models, Kongsberg will again deliver the uncrewed vessels to Reach Subsea under a full shipbuilding contract. The construction of the USV has been subcontracted to a shipyard subject to Kongsberg’s design, supply chain management, systems integration, commissioning, and final delivery. This new way of working is well-suited to projects with fleet-scale potential, offering greater efficiency, quality assurance, and speed to market.

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, president of Kongsberg Maritime, said: “This contract reflects a growing industry confidence in remote and autonomous technologies. The success of Reach Remote 1 has proven that remote operations are not only viable, but they’re also transformative. By delivering these vessels, we ensure seamless integration of our advanced systems and a streamlined path to deployment. The Reach Remote concept is not just a technological achievement; it’s a glimpse into the future of offshore operations.”

Ronny Pål Kvalsvik, VP sales, ship design, at Kongsberg Maritime, added: “We are proud to continue our collaboration with Reach Subsea – a repeat client for ship design and a company at the forefront of maritime innovation. Their pioneering work with uncrewed surface vessels, such as the Reach Remote platform, exemplifies the future of sustainable and remote offshore operations. Partnering with a visionary organization like Reach Subsea reinforces our shared commitment to safer, smarter, and more efficient marine solutions.”

“This project is part of a broader industry shift toward smarter, greener, and more autonomous maritime operations,” he continued. “The Reach Remote fleet demonstrates how Norwegian innovation is transforming offshore services, reducing environmental impact while enhancing operational capability.”

Reach Subsea holds several exclusive options for additional uncrewed vessels under the Reach Remote program, supporting long-term cooperation to develop a future where ocean robotics is fully integrated into subsea operations.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea, added: ”The Reach Remote program is a cornerstone of our strategy to redefine subsea operations. By combining our subsea expertise with the naval capabilities of Kongsberg Maritime and Massterly, we are delivering real-world solutions that are safer, smarter, and more sustainable. With vessels 3 and 4 now confirmed, we are entering the scale-up phase—ready to meet global demand and shape the future of Remote subsea services.”

The scope of supply from Kongsberg Maritime is extensive, with a wide range of integrated systems and technologies. This includes advanced automation and navigation systems, situation awareness solutions, maneuvering and thruster control, low-voltage switchboards, energy storage modules, and equipment for ROV and hydrographic operations.

The delivery also covers ship design and engineering, project management, and telecom systems including ship-to-shore connectivity.

Massterly, a joint venture between Kongsberg Maritime and Wilhelmsen, will manage the navigation and vessel operations from remote vessel operations centers. Reach Subsea will manage the subsea mission execution, including remote control of ROVs, data collection and processing. These operations are supported by a remote architecture developed by Reach Subsea in close collaboration with clients, integrating ocean robotics technologies to enable safe and efficient subsea services from shore-based control centers.