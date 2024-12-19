KENC wins multiple contracts for U.K. offshore wind farm

As U.K. offshore wind development continues to ramp up, Oldenzaal, Netherlands-based KENC Engineering reports that an undisclosed leading T&I (transportation and installation) contractor has awarded it multiple contract awards. They cover engineering scopes to outfit a purpose-built jack-up vessel to contribute to the safe and efficient installation of the monopiles for a U.K. offshore wind farm.

KENC’s scope of work includes the design and engineering of a hose reel platform that houses the HPU (hydraulic power unit), a hose saddle, a control cabin work frame and a gangway platform.

The challenge was to come up with custom-made solutions that were light, stable and strong to fit the deck requirements of the jack-up vessel. KENC achieved this through the close cooperation of its design and finite element analysis team to make the structure strong, light and safe.

“We’re proud to work with the contractor on these scopes,” said Eric Buining, managing director of KENC Engineering. “This collaboration allows us to leverage our experience of vessel outfitting and mobilization support for offshore wind installation projects.”

Engineering work is already well underway.