Is the best place to produce green methanol on an offshore platform? Written by Nick Blenkey









Producing green methanol requires green electricity. So it makes sense to produce it near the green electricity source. One novel solution does just that by producing green methanol on an offshore platform close to offshore wind electricity. Developed by China’s Kindon New Energy Technology (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd., the solution has now received an AiP (approval in principle) from classification society RINA. The solution comes from China’s Kindon New Energy Technology (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd.

Produced entirely on the offshore platform, the green methanol is derived from renewable CO2, obtained through DAC (direct air capture) technology, and from green hydrogen, produced through water electrolysis technology powered by offshore wind generated electricity

“Almost all current methanol synthesis processes use CO2 from carbon capture from industry originated from fossil fuels,” says Luigi Mattera, Greater China marine operations director at RINA. “The AiP acknowledges that the methanol produced on this offshore production platform using the latest DAC technology, adheres to the strictest standards of green methanol.”

“The entire process for methanol production uses genuinely green hydrogen, renewable carbon dioxide from DAC, and sustainable electricity,” said Wenbo Wang, CEO of Kindon New Energy. “The concept provides a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels on the pathway to decarbonization,”

The offshore platform will produce 0.1 MTPA of green methanol. The process synthesizes methanol from hydrogen and carbon dioxide under high temperature and pressure conditions. All methanol synthesis processes are completed on the offshore platform and electrical needs fully met by green electricity generated from offshore wind power. By using DAC technology, the CO2 is readily available. However, the system is also designed with interfaces for future access to external supplies of green or biomass-derived CO2.

“We are delighted to award Kindon this AiP. This innovative approach marks a significant step towards sustainable and environmentally friendly production methods in the marine and offshore industries,” said Mattera.