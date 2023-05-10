Harvey Gulf appoints Philip Luongo EVP sales

Philip Luongo has joined New Orleans headquartered Harvey Gulf International Marine as executive vice president of sales, focusing on oil & gas, subsea, offshore wind, government and military contracts, and space exploration.

Luongo is a New York native and graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y. After graduating the academy, he upgraded his U.S. Coast Guard license by sailing on deep sea vessels and operating production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. After transitioning shore side, prior to joining Harvey Gulf, he worked for BP for nine years, holding various leadership roles supporting activiities in the U.S Gulf of Mexico, Angola, Trinidad, Canada, and Brazil.

Luongo is the president of the Kings Point Alumni Foundation in Houston and a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve,serving in the Strategic Sealift Officer program.