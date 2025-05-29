Gibdock completes renewal work on Technip’s Deep Blue

DeeGibraltar ship repair yard Gibdock has completed a significant assignment in the offshore market, after Technip entrusted the yard with the repair and renewal of Deep Blue – the flagship of its specialized pipelay and subsea construction fleet.

Gibdock repeat customer Technip relocated Deep Blue from the U.S Gulf for the works, redeploying the ship outside Europe following completion of works.

An often-used asset in ultra-deepwater field developments, Deep Blue includes an array of reel-lay, J-lay, and flexi-lay technologies. Featuring twin 2,800 tonnes capacity reels, the vessel lays pipes and cables at depths of up to 3,000 meters.

In the scheduled drydocking, Gibdock undertook steel and piping renewal works, hull and tank surface blasting and recoating, and machinery overhauls to ensure Deep Blue remains in peak condition for the coming five years.

“We are proud to have welcomed Deep Blue and once again work with Technip on a significant project,” said Gibdock managing director John Taylor. “Our team’s expertise and dedication ensure that we consistently deliver high-quality maintenance and repair services to meet the technical demands of complex offshore vessels while upholding the highest standards of safety and operational excellence.”

Continuing round the clock, seven days per week, the works on Deep Blue engaged around 600 personnel overall.

As part of the project, the vessel was raised 3.7 meters to rest on 428 blocks in Gibdock’s Dock No. 1, to enable removal and overhaul of the ship’s eight thrusters.

“This was a highly successful project and an excellent example of the benefits of close collaboration with the client on planning and open dialogue throughout,” said John Barnard, commercial director at Gibdock. “We look forward to future opportunities to work with Technip by meeting the service excellence such a prestigious client requires.”

Completion of the works on Deep Blue continued a steady stream of work for Gibdock for leading offshore clients. Despite an exceptionally busy period for the yard heightened by strong demand for seasonal ferry work, Deep Blue was immediately followed into dock by a pipe layer from another returning offshore owner. Gibdock is also overhauling a jack-up platform bound for Australian waters.

“Our strategic location at the gateway to the Mediterranean, our experienced team, and our commitment to excellence ensure that we are regularly preferred for offshore vessel maintenance and repairs,” said Barnard. “Alongside our work with owners of containerships, LNG carriers, bulk carriers, ferries, cruise ships, yachts and our defence vessels, we deal with offshore customers all over the world. Our experience is that once these highly discerning clients use Gibdock, they choose us again as opportunities arise.”