First of three Zamil Offshore FSIVs completes trials

Zamil 80, the first of three new 60-meter Incat Crowther designed fast support intervention vessels (FSIVs) has completed sea trials at Singapore shipbuilder Lita Ocean. Designed for offshore marine services provider Zamil Offshore, the new vessel exceeded expectations on sea trials, achieving a service speed of 28 knots with a 200-tonne payload – comfortably above the contracted required service speed of 25 knots.

The three new ABS-classed, low-draft monohull FSIVs will assist Zamil Offshore with the efficient and safe transport of cargo, heavy maintenance equipment and personnel for Saudi Aramco’s operations in the Arabian Sea.

Construction on the remaining two contracted vessels is expected to be completed in 2025.

Each of the new Zamil Offshore vessels is powered by four MTU 16V4000 diesel engines coupled to ZF gearboxes driving Hamilton HT810 waterjets. Maneuverability of the DP2-certified vessels is enhanced by three Hydromaster tunnel bow thrusters, allowing safe docking and superior station-keeping for transfer of cargo and personnel. Two of the main engines are coupled to FFS firefighting pumps with paired 1,200 cubic meter/hr water monitors and shipboard water spray protection offering FiFi-1 capability. Three Scania 300 kW diesel generators provide ship service power.

Photo: Incat Crowther

The FSIVs comply with the latest MCVSR requirements (Marine Contract Vessel Specifications & Requirements) from Saudi Aramco, including ABS SMART and IDM-A notations.

“We are pleased that the vessel’s performance exceeded expectations during sea trials,” said IIncat Crowther’s managing director, North America, Grant Pecoraro. “This once again demonstrates our unmatched experience in the design of large high-speed offshore support vessels to stringent charterer requirements and to new and challenging class notations. The successful delivery of the first vessel in the fleet of three is a major milestone for the project, and we look forward to finalizing construction and testing on the final two vessels later this year.”

Photo: Incat Crowther