Econowind names Chiel de Leeuw its new CCO

With wind assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) being installed on an ever increasing number and range of ships, Zeewolde, Netherlands-headquartered VentoFoil suction sail pioneer Econowind has named Chiel de Leeuw as chief commercial officer (CCO), effective December 1, 2024. He comes to the company with a track record that includes previously serving as commercial director at luxury yacht builder Oceanco and, prior to that, as sales director at Damen Shipyards Group.

As CCO at Econowind, de Leeuw will be responsible for driving the company’s commercial strategy and expanding its global footprint.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chiel to the Econowind leadership team,” said Frank Nieuwenhuis, CEO of Econowind. “His deep industry expertise and commercial acumen make him the perfect fit to lead our commercial efforts as we continue to scale our innovative solutions and support the maritime industry’s transition to greener operations. Shipping companies reap the highest wind yield per square meter in the industry with our VentoFoils.”

“I am excited to join Econowind at this pivotal moment in the company’s journey,” said de Leeuw. “The maritime sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation, and I look forward to contributing to Econowind’s vision of making shipping more sustainable. It is inspiring to see shipping companies increasingly implementing wind-assisted ship propulsion systems on their vessels. i am convinced it will become the norm in the industry.”

De Leeeuw’s appointment comes as Econowind builds on the success of its 16-meter suction wing sails by now developing larger VentoFoils measuring between 24 and 30 meters.