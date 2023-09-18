DOF books Petrobras contracts worth $260 million

Norway’s DOF Group ASA reports that it has won three new service contracts from Petrobras in a competitive bid process. DOF says that they include work within its core service lines of survey and inspection.

These contracts represent a continuation of the services handled by DOF on the PIDF123 contracts signed with Petrobras in 2020 and under operation since December of that year.

At least three vessels will be utilized to perform flexible pipeline, risers and subsea equipment inspection in Campos Basin, Santos Basin, and Espírito Santos Basin. More than 3,200 inspections are expected to be executed.

The contracts are worth more than $260 million with planned commencement in Q4 2023 / Q1 2024 and estimated to be performed within two years.

“This is an important win securing high utilization for us in Brazil and lifting the group backlog to above NOK 25 billion,” said DOF Group CEO Mons S. Aase. “I’m very proud for the continued trust Petrobras gives us for doing complex IMR work in very deep water.”