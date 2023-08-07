DOF books major West Africa SURF contract

Norway’s DOF Group ASA reports that it has been awarded a significant SURF (subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines) contract worth in the region of $80-100 million, The contract is with a Tier 1 contractor and operator in West Africa. Commencing in fourth quarter 2023, it provides 326 days firm utilization, and 75 optional days, for the 2008-built, STX OSCV 06L design ROV construction support vessel (CSV) Skandi Acergy.

In addition to the vessel utilization, DOF Subsea Atlantic will offer an integrated solution of project management, engineering, design, analysis and survey services, The scope includes, pre-commissioning, SSIV (subsea isolation valve) umbilicals, spools, risers, flying leads, subsea structures and survey.

“The award continues to demonstrate DOF Subsea’s in-house capability of offering turnkey solutions to our existing and new customers, building on our established capability offering in the SURF market,” said DOF Group CEO Mons S. Aase. “The award secures high utilization for a key asset and reflects the higher margin environment we experience in the market.”

The project will be run from DOF’s offices in Bergen and Aberdeen.

DOF Group ASA began trading on the Oslo stock exchange June 26, marking a milestone in a process that began with a messy restructuring of the major offshore offshore player.