Dick H. Fagerstal appointed chairman of Tidewater board

Houston-headquartered offshore services giant Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) reports that Dick H. Fagerstal has been appointed non-executive chairman of its board, which has been reduced from nine to eight members.

“I am honored to assume the role of chairman of the board of Tidewater at such an exciting time for our industry. I believe the company is well positioned to capitalize on the increasing global offshore activity with recently closed (and pending) additions to its fleet of offshore vessels,” said Fagerstal. “Having been associated with the offshore service industry for the past 35+ years and having served on the Tidewater board for the past six years, I am especially pleased to work closely with the company’s senior leadership team and the many talented employees of Tidewater – both onshore and offshore – throughout the world.”

Fagerstal has served as the independent director, chairman of the audit committee, and member of the ESG committee of Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) since April 2021. His previous industry roles have included positions as executive chairman at U.K-based, subsea cable specialist Global Marine Group and as chairman and CEO of Global Marine Holdings LLC, the former owner of the business.

Prior to that he served as an Independent director of Frontier Oil Corporation, Manila, Philippines and previously held senior positions at SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH), Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA) of Chiles Offshore Inc. (AMEX: COD).

From 1986 to 1997, Fagerstal served as a senior banker at DNB ASA in New York with a focus on the maritime and energy services industries.

Before he started his business career, he served as an officer in the Special Air Service unit of the Swedish Special Forces from 1979 to 1983.

He holds a B.S. in economics and law from the University of Gothenburg and an M.B.A. in finance from New York University, as a Fulbright Scholar.