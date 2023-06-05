DeepOcean wins Mexico post-lay trenching contract

Oslo, Norway, headquartered DeepOcean reports that its Mexican operation has been awarded a contract for the provision of post-lay trenching works on 30 kilometers of pipeline offshore Mexico.

DeepOcean will execute the post-lay trenching works from the M/S Volantis subsea construction vessel. Volantis is equipped with DeepOcean’s high powered jet trencher UT-1.

The UT-1 jet trencher has so far completed over 2,200 kilometers of subsea trenching for cables and pipelines up to 46-inch in diameter. The world’s most powerful jetting ROV, the 2,800 hp UT-1 has achieved trench depths across the globe to 3 meters in various soil conditions in excess of 100 KPa. The trencher is also capable of carrying out backfill operations to assist in further product protection.

The 107 meters long by 22 meters beam Volantis is on charter from Volstad Maritime. She was mobilized from Norway after the completion of an extensive vessel upgrade, which included the installation of batteries to reduce fuel consumption and emissions in line with DeepOcean’s commitment to reduce CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030.

This latest contract award comes on the back of over 300 kilometers of completed trenching scopes offshore Mexico on pipelines ranging from 8-inch to 36-inch in diameter.

DeepOcean has not disclosed the value of the latest contract or the name of the client.

“We are extremely pleased to receive this award as it is a testament to the confidence our clients have in DeepOcean’s ability to provide pipeline burial solutions in diverse soil conditions,” said Tony Stokes, president of the Americas for DeepOcean. “We are looking forward to a successful campaign and the continuation of building our presence in the global trenching market through supporting our clients with market leading assets and delivering targeted results.”