C-Innovation names Rebecca Dufour commercial manager

Houston-headquartered advanced subsea solutions specialist C-Innovation (C-I), an aﬃliate of Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies, has promoted Rebecca Dufour to commercial manager.

Rebecca Dufour joined C-I in 2021 as proposal manager and brought with her more than 20 years of tendering and commercial experience in the offshore oil and gas industry. In her new role as commercial manager, Dufour will be responsible for providing commercial support throughout the project lifecycle; from initial client engagement to tendering, contracting, and operational execution, along with analysis of the current market to develop strategies for growth and new opportunities.

“Rebecca has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry and has successfully led planning and preparations for all our engineering, subsea construction, and ROV services proposals from start to finish,” said David Sheetz, vice president, C-I. “We look forward to her continued success in her new role as commercial manager.”

“I am delighted and honored to take on this new and exciting role and I look forward to working with our talented team to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients,” said Dufour. “I am confident that together, we can continue to grow and build new opportunities for C-I.”