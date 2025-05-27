Brunvoll solutions selected for latest Dong Fang Offshore OSCV Written by Nick Blenkey









The new offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV) recently contracted at Vard by Taiwan’s Dong Fang Offshore will feature an extensive Brunvoll propulsion and maneuvering system.

Brunvoll’s delivery for the vessel consists of two azimuth propulsion thrusters, two resiliently well- mounted tunnel thrusters and a retractable azimuth thruster. The scope also includes Brunvoll’s Brucon PTC propulsion and thruster control system.

Image: Brunvoll

“We have great confidence in Brunvoll,” said Dong Fang Offshore CEO Polin Chen. “We expect excellent service, strong performance, and long-term reliability from their thrusters throughout the operational life of our new OSCV. At the same time, we hope this will be the first of many Brunvoll thrusters installed across our future fleet,”

The vessel is of Vard 3 39 design and will have the following main particulars: Length over all of 121 meters, beam of 23 meters, 1.200 square meter work deck, and the capacity to house a crew of 130 persons in 90 cabins. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2027.

“We are excited to continue our strong collaboration with Vard, contributing to the advanced capabilities of Dong Fang Offshore’s new OSCV. We are grateful for the trust Dong Fang Offshore has placed in Brunvoll’s solutions, and we look forward to supporting them throughout the vessel’s lifetime,” said Bernt Rune Riksfjord, VP sales at Brunvoll.. This project exemplifies Brunvoll’s vision of being ‘trusted world wide,’ by delivering reliable and efficient propulsion and maneuvering solutions tailored for demanding offshore operations.”