Brazilian offshore operator Seagems renews Wärtsilä lifecycle agreement

Seagems, the Brazil-based offshore operator formerly known as Sapura, has renewed and expanded its expanded lifecycle agreement with Wärtsilä to cover its fleet of offshore support vessels. Aiming to enhance the reliability and reduce the carbon footprint of the vessels, the renewed agreement expands the scope and elevates the strategic partnership and the importance of Wärtsilä’s services,

The new agreement reflects the maritime industry’s shift toward more collaborative, long-term partnerships and outcome-based service models, as well as a decarbonized future, says Wärtsilä. It also underscores how operators are adapting to the latest ways of working: leveraging digital tools, predictive maintenance, and solidifying strategic service partnerships to optimisze performance and reduce overall operational costs.

“Over the years, Wärtsilä has delivered high quality, value-adding services to our offshore support vessels. The renewal and expansion of the existing agreement will support our long-term operational goals for these vessels, particularly in enhancing efficiency, reliability and sustainability,” says Ricardo Bicudo, COO – Seagems.

By expanding the scope of the agreement, Seagems gains direct access to enhanced reliability, operational cost savings, and greater peace of mind for its fleet. The inclusion of upgraded power and control management software, Wärtsilä’s Data Collection Unit with cloud-based services, and remote monitoring will deliver seamless visibility into vessel performance and enables proactive management of maintenance needs.

With Expert Insight – a predictive maintenance solution harnessing real-time vessel data – potential issues can be identified before they impact operations, minimising downtime and unexpected repairs. Within the scope of this agreement, Seagems will also be able to benefit from customized field services for engines and propulsion systems, ensuring their vessels run smoothly, safely, and sustainably throughout their lifecycle.

“This renewed contract further strengthens our long-standing partnership with Seagems, reflecting confidence in our shared commitment to operational excellence and sustainable growth in the marine sector,” says Henrik Wilhelms, director, agreement sales at Wärtsilä Marine. “Our goal is always to achieve greater operational efficiency, reduced downtime, and enhanced predictability, while also supporting our customers on their journey towards decarbonization.”

Seagems’ fleet is specialized for operations such as platform support, supply runs, and subsea services. Equipped with modern systems to enhance operational reliability and safety, Seagems vessels are known for their robust design and advanced capabilities, enabling the ships to operate safely and efficiently in challenging offshore environments.