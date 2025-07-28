Bourbon to deploy six new design crewboats for Eni Congo Written by Nick Blenkey









Paris-headquartered offshore services major Bourbon reports that it has signed a five-year contract with Eni Congo for the renewal of its crewboat fleet.

According to Bourbon, the new Eni Congo contract marks a strategic milestone in the reduction of emissions associated with the offshore transport of personnel. It covers the charter of six new, latest-generation S200X-G2 units, scheduled to be commissioned progressively between June and December 2026. Pending delivery, six Bourbon Front Runners will be temporarily mobilized to ensure operational continuity from the start of the contract.

Developed to meet Eni’s operational and environmental requirements, this new serie is based on the successful design of Surfers 200x-G delivered in 2024 presenting significant fuel savings in transit estimated at 20% versus previous generation, thanks to an optimized hydrodynamic design and propulsion system, and the integration of a real-time energy performance monitoring system (EFMS) tailored to the vessel and built-in during construction.

These 20-meter vessels will also offer:

30 passenger seats with enhanced comfort (new comfortable seats with USB sockets, high-performance air conditioning, large screens, etc.)

25 square meters of foredeck space, for carrying small parcels

A redesigned navigation bridge, with improved visibility and enhanced ergonomics for pilots

The six new units will operate on the Eni Congo offshore fields supporting its FNLG units, with reinforced operational support from Bourbon Congo.

François Leslé, CEO of Bourbon Mobility, said: “This strategic contract confirms our ability to provide reliable, innovative and responsible marine solutions. With this new fleet, we are reinforcing our commitment to offshore mobility that is more sustainable, more efficient and perfectly aligned with the expectations of our major customers.”