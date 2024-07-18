Bourbon to deploy Opsealog fleet optimization on 104 vessels Written by Nick Blenkey









Paris-headquartered offshore services giant Bourbon is partnering with Marseille-based marine digitalization specialist Opsealog to deploy a data-driven fleet optimization solution across 104 vessels. The multi-year agreement follows a successful pilot with 25 offshore support vessels that, says Opsealog, saved an average of 45 to 50 tonnes of CO2 per vessel each month.

These results were achieved through real-time fleet monitoring and enhanced digitalization of the vessels’ reporting. This enabled Opsealog to identify efficiency improvements and recommend best practices to ship management teams.

The new agreement covers Bourbon Marine & Logistics’ entire platform supply vessel (PSV) and anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS) fleet, which operates in regions that include West Africa, Asia and the Gulf of Mexico. It will allow for centralized fleet monitoring with real-time vessel tracking and streamlined reporting. The data will then be integrated into Opsealog’s Marinsights platform to deliver insights that will help Bourbon optimize vessels’ operational profiles to reduce fuel consumption and associated GHG emissions, while also helping reduce operating costs.

As well as supporting Bourbon’s commitment to reduce its environmental footprint, the initiative will also enable the company to proactively prepare for upcoming regulatory requirements that will soon cover the OSV sector, including the EU’s emissions trading system (ETS) and monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) regulations.

“Our collaboration with Opsealog marks a new milestone in the digitalization of our fleet that was initiated about 10 years ago with the design of highly efficient vessels fitted with diesel electric propulsion,” said Frédéric Siohan, standards & innovation director at Bourbon Marine & Logistics. “Through enhanced real-time monitoring of operations and fuel consumption, the partnership will equip our teams with the right insights, founded in data, to improve our fleet’s day-to-day performance and reduce its carbon emissions.”

“In the longer term, having this comprehensive overview of our fleet and potential improvements will enable us to establish new benchmarks for operational excellence and lead the way in sustainable practices,” Siohan added. “This also offers our customers practical solutions to progress their own decarbonization journeys.”

“This partnership is a testament to the power of digitaliszation in driving operational efficiency and environmental responsibility,” said Opsealog account manager Hugo Prigent. “Our pilot showed how data can not only paint an accurate picture of each vessel’s fuel consumption and carbon emissions, but also unlock tangible actions to immediately improve their performance.”