Bourbon orders six new Surfer crewboats for its West Africa operations Written by Nick Blenkey









Bourbon Mobility, the Paris-headquartered Bourbon Group’s offshore oil and gas personnel transfer business, has ordered six new interfield Surfer crewboats for its West Africa operations. Designed by Marseille based naval architecture firm Mauric, they will be built by Piriou Shipyards.

Carrying over 1 million people transported each year, the Bourbon Mobility fleet has a total capacity of about 5,500 seats

Bourbon described the new crewboat order as “a major investment in renewing its fleet” but did not disclose any financial details.

Set for delivery in 2025, the Surfer crewboats will each have a length of 27 meters, a maximum speed of 30 knots and a capacity forb etween 50 and 70 passengers, depending on the chosen configuration. They will provide two deck spaces for cargo (40 square meters at the stern and 20 square meters forward).

Targeted to deliver a 20% reduction in fuel consumption, their connectivity will enable real-time data analysis for continuous fuel consumption optimization or engine operating parameter adjustment.

The Surfer crewboats’ energy-saving performance is the result of R&D project led by the Bourbon Mobility teams in collaboration with Mauric naval architecture firm for the Surfer’s concept and design — in particular for the vessel’s hydrodynamic lines and optimized propulsion system — and Piriou for the construction.

Designed to deliver excellent maneuverability the vessels will feature comfortable passenger seats, each with USB plugs . The navigation bridge has been completely redesigned with improved control stations allowing better visibility for the pilot and the latest navigation equipment (radar, electronic chart).