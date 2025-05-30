BOEM moves ahead on potential offshore minerals lease sale Written by Nick Blenkey









In line with President Trump’s executive order on “Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources,” the Department of the Interior is initiating the process to evaluate a potential offshore minerals lease sale in the waters offshore American Samoa. This marks the first such action by Interior in over 30 years and could pave the way for future extraction of critical minerals from the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

“Critical minerals are fundamental to strengthening our nation’s resilience and safeguarding our national interests,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By providing opportunities to responsibly access deep-sea mineral resources, we are supporting both American economic growth and national security.”

Interior reports that on April 8, 2025, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) received a formal request for a lease sale from U.S.-based company Impossible Metals. In response, BOEM will begin a multi-step evaluation process grounded in science, public engagement and environmental stewardship.

At the time that it made the request, Impossible Metals said that it has developed the only autonomous underwater robot (AUV) for selective offshore minerals harvesting. The \ underwater robot uses advanced robotics, AI, and a buoyancy engine to hover above the seabed, accurately identifying and avoiding nodules with visible life while minimizing disruption to the habitat and native biodiversity.

Image: BOEM

“The area identified for exploration is believed to contain a rich deposit of critical minerals, including nickel, cobalt, copper, magnesium, and rare earths,” said the company. “Establishing a secure domestic supply of these critical minerals is imperative to compete with global powers such as China and to ensure the nation can access materials vital for developing clean energy technologies and defense capabilities.”

“Impossible Metals’ innovative approach to selective harvesting of minerals from the deep sea will revolutionize the mining industry and ensure that the United States remains a leader in sustainability, technology, and clean energy,” said Oliver Gunasekara, CEO and Co-Founder of Impossible Metals

“American Samoa welcomes the start of a deep-sea minerals industry that will bring significant economic growth, support national security, and create jobs,” said John Wasko, executive director, American Samoa Economic Development Council.

BOEM says that its first formal step will be the publication of a request for information and Interest in the Federal Register. This notice will seek input from the Indigenous Island community, ocean users, industry stakeholders, government agencies and the public. Feedback will help inform BOEM’s assessment of geologic conditions, potential environmental and cultural impacts and the multiple uses of the area, such as navigation and fishing.

BOEM will also ensure full compliance with all applicable laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act.