BOEM moves ahead on Gulf of America and Cook Inlet offshore lease sales Written by Nick Blenkey









The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today announced two major steps toward expanding offshore energy development pursuant to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The agency released the Final Notice of Sale for Lease Sale Big Beautiful Gulf 1 (BBG1), the first of 30 Gulf of America lease sales required by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act ], and the Proposed Notice of Sale for Big Beautiful Cook Inlet 1 (BBC1), the first of six lease sales in Alaska’s Cook Inlet required by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“President Trump’s signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act marked the beginning of a new chapter for oil and gas development in the Gulf of America and Alaska’s Cook Inlet,” said BOEM acting director Matt Giacona. “BOEM is now moving forward with a predictable, congressionally mandated leasing schedule that will support offshore oil and gas development for decades to come.”

The news was welcomed by the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA).

“BOEM’s actions are an important step forward in responsibly developing our offshore energy resources,” said Erik Milito, president of NOIA. “Moving ahead with the first lease sales under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act gives companies the certainty they need to invest, which sustains jobs and strengthens U.S. energy and national security. In the global competition for energy, the Gulf of America provides among the lowest carbon intensity barrels for purposes of supplying the U.S. economy and our allies with a secure source of energy.

“And this isn’t just about the Gulf of America or Alaska; these lease sales have an impact across the country,” added Milito. “Offshore energy supports workers and supply chains in every state, and the revenues generated fund programs like the Land and Water Conservation Fund, delivering resources to coastal and urban communities nationwide. With these sales moving forward, America’s offshore energy frontier continues to anchor our economy, strengthen national security, and support communities in all 50 states.”

Big Beautiful Gulf 1 (BBG1) – Gulf of America

Lease Sale “Big Beautiful Gulf 1” will make roughly 80 million acres available for leasing across the Gulf of America.

The Gulf of America OCS spans roughly 160 million acres, with an estimated 29.59 billion barrels of undiscovered, technically recoverable oil and 54.84 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Certain areas are excluded, including blocks withdrawn on September 8, 2020, blocks beyond the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone in the Eastern Gap, and areas within the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.

To encourage strong industry participation, BOEM has set a 12.5% royalty rate—the lowest rate permitted by statute—for both shallow and deepwater leases.

The Final Notice of Sale will be published in the Federal Register on Nov. 10, 2025, initiating a 30-day waiting period. BOEM will hold a public bid reading on Dec. 10, 2025, starting at 9 a.m. Central Time.

Big Beautiful Cook Inlet 1 (BBC1) – Alaska

The Proposed Notice of Sale for BBC1 proposes to make approximately one million acres available for leasing in Alaska’s Cook Inlet. This is the first of at least six Cook Inlet lease sales required by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, scheduled annually from 2026 to 2028, and from 2030 to 2032.

To encourage strong industry participation, BOEM has set a 12.5% royalty rate—the lowest rate allowed by statute—for both shallow and deepwater leases.

The Proposed Notice will publish in the Federal Register on Nov. 10, 2025, initiating a 60-day comment period for affected state governors and local governments. A Final Notice of Sale will follow, at least 30 days before the scheduled lease sale on March 4, 2026.

